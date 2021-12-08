MARKET NEWS

German parliament elects Olaf Scholz as chancellor

Olaf Scholz, who won the secret ballot with 395 out of 707 votes, will lead Germany's first federal "traffic light" coalition, made up of the SPD, the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats and named for the parties' colours.

December 08, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST

The German lower house of parliament elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as German chancellor Wednesday to succeed Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.

Scholz, who won the secret ballot with 395 out of 707 votes, will lead Germany's first federal "traffic light" coalition, made up of the SPD, the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats and named for the parties' colours.
Tags: #Angela Merkel #Germany #Olaf Scholz #World News
first published: Dec 8, 2021 03:03 pm

