French prosecutors open probe into alleged Pegasus media spying

The investigation will examine 10 different charges, including whether there was a breach of personal privacy, fraudulent access to personal electronic devices, and criminal association.

AFP
July 20, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST

Prosecutors in Paris said on Tuesday they had opened a probe into allegations that Moroccan intelligence services used the Israeli malware Pegasus to spy on several French journalists.

The investigation will examine 10 different charges, including whether there was a breach of personal privacy, fraudulent access to personal electronic devices, and criminal association.

Investigative website Mediapart filed a legal complaint on Monday, and investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine is set to follow suit, over the spying claims, which Morocco has denied.
AFP
Tags: #Israel #Paris #Pegasus #World News
Jul 20, 2021 02:14 pm

