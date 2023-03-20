French government narrowly survives first no-confidence motion

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech confirming to force through pension law without parliament vote during a session on the government's pension reform at the lower house National Assembly, in Paris on March 16, 2023. (AFP)

The French government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday narrowly survived a no-confidence motion, brought by the centrist Liot coalition and backed by the left-wing opposition, over its decision to bypass parliament and impose a controversial pension reform.

The 577 seat National Assembly lower house rejected the motion by just nine votes, with 278 votes in favour of ousting the government, speaker Yael Braun-Pivet announced. It then began voting om a second no-confidence motion brought by the far-right National Rally (RN) seen as less dangerous for the government.