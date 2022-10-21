English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Foxconn says production normal at iPhone plant in China despite COVID curbs

    The Zhengzhou campus, which assembles Apple Inc's iPhone and has about 300,000 workers, banned all dining in and required workers to take their meals back to their dormitories beginning on Wednesday, a notice posted on the factory's official WeChat account showed.

    Reuters
    October 21, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Foxconn

    Foxconn

    Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn said on Friday production at its largest iPhone factory remains normal, despite tightening COVID-19 restrictions at the plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou this week.

    The Zhengzhou campus, which assembles Apple Inc's iPhone and has about 300,000 workers, banned all dining in and required workers to take their meals back to their dormitories beginning on Wednesday, a notice posted on the factory's official WeChat account showed.

    "Zhengzhou (plant) still maintains normal production and has little impact (from the situation)," Foxconn told Reuters.

    The new measures follow Zhengzhou's latest outbreak recording a total of 196 cases since Oct. 8, and come as Foxconn's factory is ramping up production of the latest iPhone 14 models.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Foxconn #iPhone #World News
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.