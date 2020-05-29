App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Euro zone companies tap banks for cash to survive pandemic

Lending growth to non-financial corporations accelerated to 6.6 percent in April, its fastest rate in over 11 years, from 5.5 percent a month earlier, the data showed.

Reuters

Euro zone companies tapped banks for some vital credit last month as economic activity stopped, forcing them to look for emergency cash to survive, European Central Bank showed.

Lending growth to non-financial corporations accelerated to 6.6 percent in April, its fastest rate in over 11 years, from 5.5 percent a month earlier, the data showed.

Although banks initially appeared to tighten access to credit, a raft of government and central bank measures, from public guarantees to easier collateral rules, has supported lending.

Close

This stood in contrast with the financial crisis of 2008 and the 2011 euro zone debt crisis, when a downturn in economic activity was caused or at least accompanied by a credit crunch, as this chart showed.

related news

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money supply accelerated to 8.3 percent from 7.5 percent, beating expectations for 7.8 percent in a Reuters poll.

Household lending growth slowed to 3.0 percent from 3.4 percent.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #euro zone #European Central Bank #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.