Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies

The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track EMs that have over the past couple of decades seen increased global investment inflows, growing proportion of government debt issuance, and a significant jump in transaction volumes in FX.

Reuters
July 06, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank


German lender Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy.


"The new indices track both spot and carry performance of 21 emerging market currencies, serving as a comprehensive set of barometers for EM investors tracking FX," Deutsche Bank EM strategist Oliver Harvey said in a statement.

