China’s largest social media network Weibo blocks any mention of John Oliver

As a strong reaction to John Oliver's criticism of China's President Xi Jinping on his talk show 'Last Week Tonight', China’s largest social network site Weibo has blocked all mentions of him over the platform.

On the show, Oliver criticised Jinping’s presidency in China and said the leader’s ways are out of presidential term limits, where he amasses lists of “untrustworthy” people, and brings government filtered and censored content, while everything else is blocked.

After the episode was beamed, Weibo decided to block and censor every mention, post and every message which contained the name 'John Oliver'.

As per a report by Business Insider, it has also deleted every post regarding “John Oliver” and “Last Week Tonight” being posted since June 12. Inkstone, a South China Morning Post- affiliated news outlet, noticed the ban first on Wednesday when the reporters were unable to post news about Oliver on Weibo. As of now, there has been no connection that Weibo's censorship came because of the Chinese government’s strict code of conduct following internet censorship.

In March, China had temporarily banned a Quora-like platform from app stores because it was found that it did not have enough censored content.