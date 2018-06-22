App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China’s largest social media network Weibo blocks any mention of John Oliver

Talking about the President’s rule in China, host of talk show 'Last Week Tonight', criticised the president’s use of power to authorise what he described as a cult of personality.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As a strong reaction to John Oliver's criticism of China's President Xi Jinping on his talk show 'Last Week Tonight', China’s largest social network site Weibo has blocked all mentions of him over the platform.

On the show, Oliver criticised Jinping’s presidency in China and said the leader’s ways are out of presidential term limits, where he amasses lists of “untrustworthy” people, and brings government filtered and censored content, while everything else is blocked.

After the episode was beamed, Weibo decided to block and censor every mention, post and every message which contained the name 'John Oliver'.

As per a report by Business Insider, it has also deleted every post regarding “John Oliver” and “Last Week Tonight” being posted since June 12. Inkstone, a South China Morning Post- affiliated news outlet, noticed the ban first on Wednesday when the reporters were unable to post news about Oliver on Weibo. As of now, there has been no connection that Weibo's censorship came because of the Chinese government’s strict code of conduct following internet censorship.

In March, China had temporarily banned a Quora-like platform from app stores because it was found that it did not have enough censored content.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 03:39 pm

tags #John Oliver #Last Week Tonight #Trending News #Weibo #Xi Jinping

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.