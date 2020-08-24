172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|china-will-step-up-technology-innovation-to-drive-growth-president-xi-jinping-5749631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China will step up technology innovation to drive growth: President Xi Jinping

China will further open up its economy and actively take part in reforming the global economic governance to push for a more equal and reasonable system of governance, Xi told a seminar of economists and scholars, China Central Television reported.

Reuters

China will step up technology innovation to drive high-quality growth through mobilising national resources and bringing in world class research teams, President Xi Jinping said on Monday, according to the state TV.

China will further open up its economy and actively take part in reforming the global economic governance to push for a more equal and reasonable system of governance, Xi told a seminar of economists and scholars, China Central Television reported.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:21 pm

