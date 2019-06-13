China is confident of keeping yuan basically stable: FX regulator

Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a financial forum in Shanghai on June 13 that the country's FX market is largely stable with FX reserves steadily rising.
China's foreign exchange regulator reiterated that China is capable and confident of keeping its currency basically stable.
Pan added that China's current account surplus remains in reasonable range, and said Beijing will continue to push ahead with efforts to open up of the capital account.
He noted that the ratio of foreign investors in China's capital market is still low and has huge room for growth.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 12:03 pm