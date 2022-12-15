English
    Bill Ackman says Fed’s 2% inflation target ‘no longer credible’

    The Pershing Square Capital Management founder added that a targeted inflation of around 3% would be a better strategy for long term growth.

    Bloomberg
    December 15, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

    Bill Ackman thinks that the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target is “no longer credible” after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that rate hikes will continue until inflation reaches 2%. The Pershing Square Capital Management founder added that a targeted inflation of around 3% would be a better strategy for long term growth.

    “Businesses need price stability, but can thrive in a world with 3% stable inflation,” he wrote in a thread on Twitter.

    The @federalreserve 2% inflation target is no longer credible. De-globalization, the transition to alternative energy, the need to pay workers more, lower-risk, shorter supply chains are all inflationary. The Fed cannot change its target now, but will likely do so in the future.

    — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 14, 2022

    When asked, Powell recommitted to a 2% target, but admitted that examining a higher rate was a possible ‘longer-term project.’ Businesses need price stability, but can thrive in a world with 3% stable inflation.

    — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 14, 2022

    I don’t think the @federalreserve can get inflation back to 2% without a deep, job-destroying recession. Even if it gets back to 2%, it won’t remain stable there for the long term. Accepting 3%+/- inflation is a better strategy for a strong economy and job growth over the LT.

    — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 14, 2022
