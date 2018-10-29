App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Angela Merkel will step down as chancellor in 2021: Source

She told party top brass her mandate running to 2021 will be "her last term", a party source told AFP, adding that she has no plans to seek a post in the European Commission following that despite speculation to that effect in Brussels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor when her mandate ends in 2021, a party source said on Monday, following a series of political crises and regional vote debacles rocking her fragile coalition.

She told party top brass her mandate running to 2021 will be "her last term", a party source told AFP, adding that she has no plans to seek a post in the European Commission following that despite speculation to that effect in Brussels.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Angela Merkel #Germany #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.