Angela Merkel will step down as chancellor in 2021: Source

She told party top brass her mandate running to 2021 will be "her last term", a party source told AFP, adding that she has no plans to seek a post in the European Commission following that despite speculation to that effect in Brussels.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 04:45 pm