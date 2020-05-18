App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Angela Merkel: Coronavirus pandemic will be overcome quicker if world works together

"The World Health Organization is the legitimate, global institution where all the threads come together. Because that is the case we have to keep looking at how we can further improve its functioning," Merkel said in a video message at a WHO meeting, adding that this included ensuring it has sustainable financing.


German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the coronavirus pandemic would be overcome more quickly if the world works together to tackle it, adding that it was necessary to look at whether the World Health Organization's processes could be improved.

Stressing that no country could tackle the coronavirus alone, she also said: "I am convinced we will overcome the pandemic. The more we work together internationally, the quicker we will achieve this."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Angela Merkel #coronavirus #World Health Organization

