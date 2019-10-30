Amazon, Apple and Alibaba are most disruptive companies: KPMG report

Amazon, Apple and Alibaba top the list of companies that tech industry leaders worry most about disrupting their business, according to a KPMG report.

cThe disruptors' list complements the fact that tech industry leaders ranked e-commerce platforms first and social networking second as the most disruptive business models over the next three years, the report said.

KPMG's study found some divergent views between tech industry millennials and tech industry leaders on the topic of emerging global technology innovation visionaries.

Among tech business leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai topped the list, followed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.