English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    3 injured in shooting at amusement park near Chicago

    Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Chicago.

    Associated Press
    August 15, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

    Three people were injured late Sunday in a shooting at an amusement park north of Chicago.

    Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Chicago.

    WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for the Ricochet in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

    There is an active shooter, get down, get down, Walker recalled someone shouting. We didnt know what was going on, so we get down.

    Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get out of plain view sight, where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker says she was able to leave the park.

    Close
    Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #amusement park #Chicago #shooter #USA #World Affairs
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 08:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.