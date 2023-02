world ‘Unacceptable’: Heated US Vs China Exchange Over Spy Balloon, Russia Backing In Key Munich Meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken & China’s Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in the first high-level US-China meeting after the spy balloon controversy. But instead of defusing the tension, the meeting only added fuel to the fire, with US & Chinese officials exchanging barbs over issues ranging from China’s support for Russia to the balloon which wreaked up an international controversy. Watch to know what happened at the meeting