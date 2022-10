business Rishi Sunak defends UK home secretary appointment: Is India-UK trade deal in jeopardy? UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reappointed Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary of the United Kingdom. Braverman has a history of making controversial statements including the one where she shared her reservations about the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and blamed the Indian ‘overstayers’ for the migrant crisis. So why would Sunak make such a controversial appointment? Watch the video to find out.