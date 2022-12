business Why P&L screenshots can be misleading for investors | fake MTM screenshots The mark to market statement of traders has been a talking point in the market. Over the last couple of years, many experts have taken to sharing screenshots of their portfolios on social media platforms. Why do traders post the screenshots of their profit & loss (P&L) statements and what is the market saying about the verification of the same? Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Santosh Nair to find out.