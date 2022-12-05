eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Sell Nifty-Sensex rally or buy on dip? IIFL Wealth, M&M Fin, Krishna Institute in focus European markets closed lower on December 2 as investors digested news about China’s Covid-zero policy and United States non-farm payrolls data. As Indian markets continue to march ahead, we try to analyse if one should sell the rally or buy on dip? Stocks in focus today: M&M Financial, Ion Exchange, IIFL Wealth, and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.