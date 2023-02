business Stock Market Live: Nifty around 17,650, Titan top gainer | Adani shares bleed, metals melt Nifty hovering around 17,650; Broader markets down over a percent. The Nifty is led by Titan after its Q3 earnings. ITC and SBI Q3 earnings are awaited. ASM framework for Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja. Adani Group stocks extend slide; Adani Ent shaves off another 30%. IndusInd Bank rises as RBI approves raising Hinduja's stake. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka to find out more about the movers and shakers in trade today.