English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Know what it takes to be the ‘Best’, at the 2nd edition of Deloitte’s #BestManagedCompanies. Today at 7:00 P.M

    business

    Stock Market Live: Infosys in focus after Q2; Will high inflation, weak demand hurt FMCG?

    European markets whipsawed as reports emerged of a potential fiscal policy U-turn from the British government and investors around the world balked at the latest US inflation data. FMCG stocks have been under pressure as quarterly updates point to softening demand & margin pressure, how is Q2 scorecard likely to shape – we find out on the show. Also in focus today will be shares of Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One and Power Mech.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.