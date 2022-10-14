business Stock Market Live: Infosys in focus after Q2; Will high inflation, weak demand hurt FMCG? European markets whipsawed as reports emerged of a potential fiscal policy U-turn from the British government and investors around the world balked at the latest US inflation data. FMCG stocks have been under pressure as quarterly updates point to softening demand & margin pressure, how is Q2 scorecard likely to shape – we find out on the show. Also in focus today will be shares of Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One and Power Mech.