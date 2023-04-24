business Market LIVE: Street Verdict on RIL Q4 | Strong Q4 for ICICI Bank | Sun Pharma, HDFC AMC in focus Nifty fell 1 percent last week thanks to weak IT earnings. The Nifty IT index dropped 5 percent to record its biggest weekly fall since December. Will the markets stage a comeback amid a slew of earnings this week? Meanwhile, it was a strong Q4 for Reliance Industries (RIL) as it reports its highest-ever quarterly profit amid broad-based performance. ICICI Bank too reports a healthy 30 percent jump in profit backed by strong non-institutional investors (NII) growth and an improvement in asset quality. Neha Dave of Moneycontrol Pro decodes the bank’s quarterly performance. We also discuss the street verdict on big earnings and put the spotlight on stocks such as Sun Pharma and HDFC AMC. Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities shares his stock picks for the day. Watch!