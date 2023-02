business Market Live: Nifty Holds 17,850; Adani Stocks Slip As MSCI Cuts Weight | Zomato, Paytm, LIC In Focus | Mid-day Nifty trades near the day's low but manages to defend the 17800 mark. Broader markets hold out with small-caps firmly in the green. Metal, power, oil & gas drag while PSU banks & realty emerge as the top sectoral gainers. HCL Tech is the top Nifty loser after MSCI trims weightage. Paytm slides after multiple block deals in the counter. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.