business Market Live: Nifty Ends Above 18,300; Sensex Advances 150 Points | Bajar Gupshup After a highly volatile session, Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note. Nifty gainers included Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Divis Laboratories, while losers included Wipro, Tata Motors, UPL, Hindalco Industries and HDFC. The Realty index gained one percent, the auto index gained 0.5 percent, and the capital goods, FMCG, and power indices all gained 0.5 percent. Positive results were reported by the BSE midcap and smallcap indices. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.