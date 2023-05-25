English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Catch the discussion on various asset classes, their suitability for different investment goals and the importance of having a diversified portfolio – Moneycontrol & Property Share Present CRE EDGE.
    X

    business

    Market Live: Nifty Ends Above 18,300; Sensex Advances 150 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    After a highly volatile session, Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note. Nifty gainers included Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Divis Laboratories, while losers included Wipro, Tata Motors, UPL, Hindalco Industries and HDFC. The Realty index gained one percent, the auto index gained 0.5 percent, and the capital goods, FMCG, and power indices all gained 0.5 percent. Positive results were reported by the BSE midcap and smallcap indices. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.

    first published: May 25, 2023 03:58 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows