    Market Live: Nifty Around 18,550, Sensex Falls 200 Pts | Bajar Gupshup

    Sensex was down 223.01 points or 0.35% at 62,625.63, and the Nifty was down 71.10 points or 0.38% at 18,563.40. About 1705 shares advanced, 1727 shares declined, and 107 shares were unchanged. Top losers on the Nifty were Hero MotoCorp, Divis Laboratories, Tata Steel, HDFC Life and Eicher Motors, while gainers included IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Adani Enterprises and Power Grid Corporation. Among sectors, capital goods rose 1 percent, while FMCG, PSU Bank, Information Technology, metal and oil & gas were down 0.5-1 percent. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.

    first published: Jun 9, 2023 04:10 pm

