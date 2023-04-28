English
    Market Live: Nifty around 17950; IT & Metals gain; Wipro, Axis bank in focus | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty kicks off May series on a muted note after gaining nearly 5% in the April series. However, mid and small-caps continue to outperform benchmark indices. IT, metals, and PSU banks are among top gainers, while weakness in shares of Axis Bank is weighing in on the Bank Nifty. Adani twins, Wipro, HDFC Life, and Britannia are the top gainers on Nifty while Axis Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and ONGC are among the losers. Among the midcaps, the top gainers are EIH, PI Industries while Shriram Finance, Raymond and GCPL are on the losing side. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 12:34 pm

