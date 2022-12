business Live: South Indian Bank CEO & MD Murali Ramakrishnan On Budget Expectations, Credit Target And CBDC South Indian Bank has produced two financially healthy quarters and is expecting double-digit growth in the coming quarter. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Murali Ramakrishnan spoke about a range of issues including the bank’s strategy to grow as a pan-India bank, trends in credit and business growth and expectations from the 2023 Union Budget.