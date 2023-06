business LIVE: Sensex Erases Losses, Trades Flat; Nifty Reclaims 18,800; Indigo & BoB In Focus | Closing Bell India's Nifty 50 declined led by a slide in high-weightage financials as caution prevailed across global equities a day ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with financials losing 0.5%. Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers with the midcaps little changed and smallcaps gaining 0.2%. Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Indigo, Bank of Baroda among others only on closing bell.