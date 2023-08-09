business LIVE: Nifty below 19,500 amid caution before RBI Policy; Pharma rally continues | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty slips below 19,500 amid caution ahead of RBI MPC announcement, and US inflation data. Nifty small-cap trades with gains even as the mid-cap index slips 0.5 percent. Pharma, Metals and IT are among the sectoral gainers. Realty, Banks, Auto and FMCG are among the sectoral losers. Nifty gainers include Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, and BPCL; while Divi’s Lab, Hero Moto, ICICI Bank, Apollo Hospital, HDFC Bank, and Maruti are among the top Nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!