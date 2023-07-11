English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty back above 19,500; autos top movers | Mazagon Dock, CarTrade Buzzing | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty gains triple digits; Index reclaims 19,500. All sectors are trading in green, led by autos and FMCG. Ahead of TCS and HCL Tech Q1, Nifty IT trades with gains. Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, HUL and Maruti are among the gainers on the Nifty. The Nifty losers are UPL, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Hero Moto, and Hindalco. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Jul 11, 2023 12:38 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows