business LIVE: Nifty back above 19,500; autos top movers | Mazagon Dock, CarTrade Buzzing | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty gains triple digits; Index reclaims 19,500. All sectors are trading in green, led by autos and FMCG. Ahead of TCS and HCL Tech Q1, Nifty IT trades with gains. Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, HUL and Maruti are among the gainers on the Nifty. The Nifty losers are UPL, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Hero Moto, and Hindalco. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!