business Live: Indian equity markets to soar | ICICI Bank & Kotak Mahindra Bank in focus | Opening bell Indian equity markets saw sharp selling on Friday as Infosys and HUL guidance hit sentiment, even as participants turned cautious ahead of earnings announcements from heavyweights Reliance Industries, which came out with its numbers later in the day, and ICICI Bank, which shared its June quarter report card the next day. Banking earnings are likely to lift the sentiment again after a day of temporary blip. Other stocks to watch out for include Yes Bank, RBL Bank after ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Founder Catalyst Wealth and Amit Gupta, Fund Manager, ICICI Securities PMS.