business LIVE: Indian equity markets set for a cautiously optimistic start | Opening Bell Indian equity markets are in a consolidation phase ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate decision on August 10. The potential shadow cast by Moody's downgrade of US Banks on Indian equities remains to be seen. Global cues remain mixed, and foreign institutions continue to sell. Stocks to watch out for include Coal India, Siemens, and Utkarsha Small Finance Bank, among others. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Senior Vice President of Research (Head of Technical & Derivatives) at Axis Securities, and Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Broking & Distribution at MOFSL.