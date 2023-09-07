announcements Live: China’s trade data; RIL buys stake in Alia Bhatt’s company; Jawan release | Newspresso In this brand new edition of Newspresso, these are the stories that you can look forward to. Amid geopolitical and trade tensions between China and the US. China has asked its officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work. While in India, Reliance Ventures Limited signed a joint venture to acquire a 51% stake in kid and maternity brand Ed-a-mama on September 6. And moving onto what is breaking the internet; will cricket be played at the Olympics? IOC is set to vote today, and it will be decided whether the sport will make it to the olympics. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira to get the latest news updates from across the globe.