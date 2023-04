business India's 1st NFT Marketplace For Content Creators | Blockchain Company 3DOT Corp CEO On Moneycontrol NFTs were the big rage in 2020-21. But the market has now not just seen a decline in participation and volume, the secondary sales are missing big time. How should one approach the market? Can NFT be approached with fiat? What about the Multi-Verse, Multi-Signature NFT wallets. Manisha Gupta sits down with Arun Kumar, Founder & CEO of 3 Dot Corp to answer all these and bring the latest in Crypto and Blockchain.