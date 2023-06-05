English
    Commodities Live: Crude Hit $79 As Saudi Arabi Pledges Additional Cuts; OPEC Outlook Explained

    Oil surges as Saudi Arabia announces production cuts to the tune of a million barrels a day for july, taking its daily output down to 9 million barrels. Brent jumps above 78 dollars a barrel.

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 01:48 pm

