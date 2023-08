business AM Naik exclusive on his 60-year-journey at Larsen & Toubro and what next for the ‘Nation Builder’ Larsen & Toubro Chairman AM Naik believes that India has huge opportunities but needs to focus on speed and scale to drive economic growth. L&T, with its many diversifications, is well-placed to tap these opportunities and has already created a base that will support growth and expansion for the next 20 years. Naik, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2019 for his contribution to business, is hanging up his boots as Chairman of the $23 billion-engineering major. Talking exclusively to Moneycontrol, Naik spoke about how he reinvented himself and L&T through these years, the many challenges he faced and why he is hopeful of the company’s future. He also shared why he chose to be a manager, not an entrepreneur and his tip for startup founders.