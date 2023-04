companies Rakul Preet's new brand 'New Boo' | Know the fitness freak investor and entrepreneur After starting Starring You, actor Rakul Preet Singh has added another brand to her business portfolio with the launch of reusable biodegradable diaper brand New Boo. She also shares how other ventures are faring and what fitness means to her. Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol, Singh says that sports and creative arts shall not be treated as extra-curricular activities and more. Watch the chat!