business Battle Of The Foldable Smartphones At MWC | Tecno & Oppo Join The Race | Mobile World Congress 2023 2023 is the year that foldable smartphones are going mainstream. It's no longer Samsung's monopoly at the MWC 2023 as it has been full of releases showcasing the biggest innovations in the category. In fact, not just the foldables, but rollable phones too got a moment to shine. Companies like Motorola, Oppo, Honor & Tecno are planning to flood the markets with different variations of foldable phones too. Watch this video to find out who is coming out on top in the battle of foldable smartphones!