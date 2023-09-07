Live: Sowing Of Kharif Pulses Lower By 8% This Year | Tur Prices Up 28% (YoY) l Commodities Corner

English
    Pulses prices trade firm on low sowing acreage. Sowing of Kharif pulses is lower by 8 per cent this year. This can potentially lead to a spurt in prices in the coming months as well. The combination of elevated levels of crude oil prices and rapidly weakening rupee is already seen disturbing the so far benign inflation situation. The Government Of India is also stepping in to ensure availability and affordability of pulses. How will this play out in the commodity market? Catch Manisha Gupta in conversation with Bimal Kothari, Chairman, IPGA only at Commodities Corner.

    first published: Sep 7, 2023 01:22 pm

