    Budget 2023: How to read the Budget? Fiscal deficit, revenue expenditure and receipts explained

    On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rise up in the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget. The finance minister's budget speech is one of the many parts of the budget documents, all of which are uploaded on indiabudget.gov.in within hours of the speech. The general public hears terms like fiscal deficit, divestment, gender budget, capital gains tax, and recapitalization, among others, which may sound unfamiliar to most. Most people are interested in how much they will be taxed, and which items will get cheaper or dearer. So here is a quick guide by Moneycontrol's Shweta Punj on how to read the budget.

    first published: Jan 28, 2023 09:26 pm

