business ADAS 2.0, panoramic sunroof and new headlamps: Kia Seltos gets facelift In a bid to strengthen its presence in the mid-size sport utility vehicle segment, Kia India has given a mid-cycle refresh to Seltos. The bookings will commence on July 14, and the car with the new look is expected to be available by September this year. What are some of the things that have changed this time around? Watch!