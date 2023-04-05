Viral video: Passenger who spat at bus stand in Karnataka is forced to clean it by himself

A passenger who spattered a bus stand in Karnataka with his paan-stained spittle was recently made to clean up his mess by himself while the bus he was travelling in waited.

The clip, which has received almost 1 lakh views, shows other commuters telling off a man seated in a bus for spitting at the terminus, asking him to clean it up. A passenger asked him, “How can you be so uncivilised?” Another told him to clean up the splatter. "Won't the bus leave?" the paan-spitter asked, and was told that it won't.

“Where will the bus go?" other passengers said. "We will stop it. Get a piece of cloth and clean it.”

The incident happened at Kumta bus stand in north Karnataka, The New Indian Express reported. The man then got off the bus, found a scrap of cloth nearby and used it to wipe his spittle from the floor of the bus stand all the while being monitored by other passengers.

"As the video went viral, Twitter users lauded the commitment of the other passengers." commented Shubho (@LokParitraan). "This is the only solution. In fact, those who spit should be arrested and made to clean all the spits for next 30 days. This will rid them of their habit of spiting anywhere and everywhere."

Another Twitter user (@thootvade) wrote, "Good work! The government needs to take action against those bus passengers who spit during travel. Bikers are unable to ride with confidence around a bus." Others pointed out that the same importance to cleanliness must be given to toilets at the bus stands and en route long distances.

"While this guy deserves this, let KSRTC buses also stop at hotels enroute with clean toilets, and not at places where they have an 'arrangement.' Women suffer the most. Hygiene should be top priority, beyond the so called instant justice," commented journalist Rasheed Kappan. "Have you checked out the washroom of same bus stand? It's in a very bad condition. The whole bus stand smells like gutter," added Dr Venkatesha Murthy K (@DrVenkateshaM3x).