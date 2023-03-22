Karnataka woman sucks poison from mother's leg to save her after cobra bite

Shramya Rai (left), who is a guide ranger and a scout in her college, said she had heard about the technique of sucking the snake poison out of a person's body and even seen it in movies. (Photo credit: twitter.com/ShobhaBJP)

A college student saved the life of her mother after she was bitten by a cobra. Shramya Rai sucked the venom out of the leg of her mother Mamta Rai, who is a Gram Panchayat member of Keyyur in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Mamta was on a visit to her mother's farm and, on her way back, was bitten by the cobra when she accidentally stepped on the reptile. The cobra then bit her leg. On realising that she had been bit by the serpent, Mamta put dry grass on the bite mark to ensure the venom did not enter the other parts of her body.

She then raised an alert of being bitten by the cobra which is when her daughter sucked the venom out using her mouth before rushing her mother to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital revealed that Mamta's life had been saved by the timely intervention of Shramya, who removed the serpent's venom. The cobra that bit Mamta was a Malabar pit viper.

Mamta was admitted at the hospital for a day and later discharged from the facility. Shramya, who is a guide ranger and a scout in her college, said that she had heard about the technique of sucking the snake poison out of a person's body and even seen it in movies.

As per a study published in Nature Communications, India accounts for approximately 64,100 of the 78,600 snakebite deaths, globally.

Also Read: 2-year-old girl bites, kills snake after it bit her lip: Reports