 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

India, Sri Lanka resume direct flight service between Chennai and Jaffna

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

With the operation of flights from Chennai to Jaffna International Airport, Sri Lanka's third international airport has resumed functioning after 33 months.

India and Sri Lanka on Monday resumed direct flight services between Chennai and Jaffna, three years after the island nation discontinued the services due to the Covid pandemic, boosting travel from South India which has close cultural and religious ties with Northern Sri Lanka.

"Direct flights between Jaffna and Chennai resumed this morning with the first flight from Chennai landed at Palali International Airport; Alliance Air will operate 04 weekly flights between Palaly and Chennai," Minister of Foreign Affairs M U M Ali Sabry tweeted.

The first flight on resumption of services landed this morning at the Jaffna International Airport, Upul Dharmadasa the Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services told reporters.

With the operation of flights from Chennai to Jaffna International Airport, Sri Lanka's third international airport has resumed functioning after 33 months.

The operation is expected to boost tourist arrivals from South India which has close cultural and religious ties with Northern Sri Lanka. The Jaffna International Airport was opened in October 2019 and catered to passengers largely from Chennai.

Jaffna airport officials said the Alliance Air service landed at Jaffna at 11:25 am local time. A traditional ceremony was conducted to welcome the flight which had 14 selected passengers, mostly officials, on board.