English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    World Cup final: 2nd game between Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen ends in draw

    The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two

    PTI
    August 23, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
    The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

    The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

    Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.

    The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

    The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

    Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The teenaged Indian did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

    The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

    The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

    Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

    PTI
    Tags: #Chess #draw #world championship
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 06:42 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!