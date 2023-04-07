English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    IPL 2023: LSG restrict SRH to 121/8

    Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

    PTI
    April 07, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST
    LSG restrict SRH to 121/8

    LSG restrict SRH to 121/8

    Lucknow Super Giants, led by spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121 for eight in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

    Opting to bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way as the top order was blown away by Krunal (3/18), who took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram.

    Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

    Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

    Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 121 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3/18).

    PTI
    Tags: #cricket #IPL 2023 #LSG #Sports #SRH
    first published: Apr 7, 2023 09:15 pm