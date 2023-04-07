IPL 2023: LSG restrict SRH to 121/8

LSG restrict SRH to 121/8

Lucknow Super Giants, led by spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121 for eight in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Opting to bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way as the top order was blown away by Krunal (3/18), who took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 121 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3/18).