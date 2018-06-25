App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 25, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

URU vs RUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Suarez and Cavani score as Uruguay beat 10-man Russia 3-0

Catch all the highlights from FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A match between Uruguay and Russia, played at the Cosmos Arena, Samara.

highlights

  • Jun 25, 09:26 PM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of this game. See you in a while for the next round of fixtures. 

  • Jun 25, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 09:24 PM (IST)

    FULL TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle to signal the end of the game. The South Americans have finally won all 3 of their Group games at the World Cup. They go into the next round as the leaders of their group. 

  • Jun 25, 09:22 PM (IST)

    90+3' Substitution for Uruguay - Gomez: In ; Cavani: Out

  • Jun 25, 09:19 PM (IST)

    90' 4 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 25, 09:18 PM (IST)

    90' Cavani finally scores!!!!!! Godin leapt to meet the corner kick and headed it down. Cavani reacted with a touch and put the ball into the back of the net. 

  • Jun 25, 09:18 PM (IST)

    90' GOAL! Cavani (URU)

    Uruguay 3 - 0 Russia

  • Jun 25, 09:17 PM (IST)

    90' Another powerful shot by Rodriguez! The Uruguayan's shot was curling beautifully towards the top corner but Akinfeev saved it. 

  • Jun 25, 09:16 PM (IST)

    88' Russia's free kick goes out for a Uruguayan goal kick again after a long build up. What a waste. 

  • Jun 25, 09:14 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 09:13 PM (IST)

    86' Cavani cannot get a look at goal! He gets another opening, but Russia get a well timed block in. Corner for Uruguay. 

  • Jun 25, 09:13 PM (IST)

    85' Smolov almost creates something for Russia after some good work, but his attempt is caught by the ever cautious Muslera. 

  • Jun 25, 09:11 PM (IST)

    84' ALMOST! Caceres leaps to meet the corner, but it misses his head and fizzes past everyone for a Russian goal kick. 

  • Jun 25, 09:10 PM (IST)

    82' WHAT A SHOT!!! Rodriguez recieves the ball in mid-field and progresses forward towards the Russian goal. He unleashes a powerful shot at goal, which Akinfeev blocks, but only barely manages to keep it out. Corner for uruguay. 

  • Jun 25, 09:08 PM (IST)

    81' What a frustrating day for Cavani. Him and Suarez were on the counter against just two Russian defenders. But Suarez, of all people, puts to much behind the pass to Cavani inside the box. And Cavani loses out on another chance to score. 

  • Jun 25, 09:07 PM (IST)

    79' Torreira is back on the pitch and sends in a fizzing cross for Cavani. But there is too much on it for the Uruguayan striker to reach it. 

  • Jun 25, 09:05 PM (IST)

    77' More tackles and challenges in the middle of the park. And it looks like Torreira got the worst of the last challenge. He seems to be going off for treatment. 

  • Jun 25, 09:03 PM (IST)

    75' The Russian coach doesn't seem to be happy at all as he berates his players. Meanwhile, Suarez runs into the mid-fied to pick up Laxalt's throw in. 

  • Jun 25, 09:02 PM (IST)

    74' Dzyuba has space in the box!! But his shot goes too wide. That was Russia's best chance so far in this half. 

  • Jun 25, 09:01 PM (IST)

    73' Substitution for Uruguay - Rodriguez: In ; Nandez: Out

  • Jun 25, 08:59 PM (IST)

    72' Dzyuba is again at the center of all Russian attacks. 

  • Jun 25, 08:59 PM (IST)

    71' VAR reveals that it is not a penalty. And play continues. 

  • Jun 25, 08:58 PM (IST)

    70' Dzyuba takes a knock on the face and goes down in the Uruguayan penalty area after a tussle for the ball. Referee has called for a VAR check. 

  • Jun 25, 08:57 PM (IST)

    69' Cavani cuts inside and takes a shot on goal, but it goes wide. Things just don't seem to be working out for him in front of goal. 

  • Jun 25, 08:56 PM (IST)

    68' Godin takes a shot at th Russian goal from the half-line. He laughs about it as the ball drops just wide of Akinfeev's goal. The Russian keeper was just off his line. 

  • Jun 25, 08:54 PM (IST)

    66' Extended period of pressure from the Russians as they counter and then bombard the Uruguayan penalty area. But Uruguay manage to hold on. Dzyuba seems to be the target of all balls played into the Uruguayan penalty box. 

  • Jun 25, 08:51 PM (IST)

    63' And, there's confirmation that Bentancur received a Yellow card in the 59th minute for his foul on Zobnin. 

  • Jun 25, 08:50 PM (IST)

    63' Substitution for Uruguay - Arrascaeta: In ; Bentancur: Out

  • Jun 25, 08:49 PM (IST)

    61' Russia look like they will go for the goal as they play two up top. They keep trying to create something as the fans cheer them on. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.