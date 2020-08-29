172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|suresh-raina-withdraws-from-ipl-2020-after-uncle-killed-in-attack-by-unidentified-assailants-5771881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suresh Raina withdraws from IPL 2020 after uncle killed in attack by unidentified assailants

Raina's family was attacked by unidentified assailants on August 19 in Pathankot, when the all-rounder was in Chennai attending a six-day training camp.

Moneycontrol News
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina announced on August 29 that he is withdrawing from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons and it has been learned that his uncle was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Pathankot.

A Dainik Jagran report stated that Suresh Raina’s uncle died, and his aunt is in a critical condition. They were both attacked on August 19, when the all-rounder was in Chennai attending a six-day training camp.

The development comes within hours of learning that Chennai Super Kings players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with 11 other members of CSK’s support staff.

Earlier, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan had informed: “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.”

IPL 2020 is set to begin in three weeks' time and it would be difficult for the team to find a replacement for Raina at the eleventh hour.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 04:44 pm

