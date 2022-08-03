English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Silver in CWG will go long way in making badminton even more popular: PM Modi

    "Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come," Modi tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

    The silver medal won by India in the team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games will go a long way in making the game even more popular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

    He congratulated every member of the squad and said he was proud of their accomplishment.

    Defending champion India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for a silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

    "Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come," Modi tweeted.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #badminton #Birmingham #Current Affairs #CWG #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Sports
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.