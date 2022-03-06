English
    Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Kapil Dev's record, becomes India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

    While Ashwin achieved the feat in his 85th match, Kapil Dev had managed it in 131 matches. He is now only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble -- who has 619 Test wickets to his name.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    R Ashwin (Image: Reuters)

    Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on March 6 surpasses Kapil Dev to become the second-highest Test wicket-taker in India after taking his 435th Test wicket in Mohali.

    He broke Kapil Dev’s record of 434 Test wickets during the second innings of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

    Ashwin drew level with Kapil Dev when he took the wicket of Pathum Nissanka during Sri Lanka's second innings. The tweaker then dismissed Charith Asalanka to get his 435th wicket.

    While Ashwin achieved the feat in his 85th match, Kapil Dev had managed it in 131 matches. He is now only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble -- who has 619 Test wickets to his name.

    So far, only four Indian bowlers have taken over 400 wickets in Test cricket, which includes Harbhajan Singh. Ashwin happens to have also overtaken Harbajan Singh by setting a new record of most wickets against Sri Lanka in a Test match.

    He also became the ninth highest Test wicket-taker of all time, moving past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee (431) and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433) as well, apart from Kapil.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #india vs Sri Lanka #Ravichandran Ashwin
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 04:00 pm
