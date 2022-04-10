Morning Stars | Ajinkya Rahane: ‘On free mornings, I like to journal my thoughts’

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead.

For over a year now, Ajinkya Rahane has been searching for his best form. But having produced multiple hundreds and big knocks in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries through his career, his contribution to Indian cricket is significant. It’s been a remarkable journey for the boy from Mulund, Mumbai, who would get up at 4.30 am, lug his kit bag on local trains, and commute to the city’s southern end for practice.

Currently busy with the Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL campaign, Rahane, 33, spoke to Moneycontrol about how he begins his days:

Where are you currently?

I am at our team hotel in Mumbai... We are in a bio-secure bubble and I have my family along with me, so it’s a very relaxed atmosphere. The players are enjoying each other’s company and we are looking forward to the coming games in the tournament.

In hard times such as the pandemic or poor form, how do you motivate yourself to get out of bed?

I think it’s important to be practical in such situations. Rather than sulking or getting disheartened, one should try to analyse what’s going wrong, why something is going wrong, and work to correct the same. Once you begin emphasising on the process and distancing yourself from the result, then getting out of the bed in the morning doesn’t seem like a taxing task anymore. Instead, you become eager to get going and work on your plans consistently.

Are you a morning person? What time do you usually get up?

I am definitely a morning person. I have been into sports from a very young age. So, waking up early has become a habit. The thing about early risers is that they get more time to work in the most productive part of the day.

I enjoy watching the sun rise from our balcony back home and having a nice little breakfast while relaxing with my family. I need about 7-8 hours of sleep daily. It is essential for our recovery post matches and training sessions as well.

What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

Anything that has a good mix of proteins, carbohydrates and important vitamins. While touring, I like to have omelet, bread and black coffee on my breakfast table. At home, I like something light yet healthy, like poha.

What are mornings like after an achievement, such as your century in Melbourne in the 2020-21 season or after the series win in Brisbane later?

Over time, you feel more satisfied than excited or pumped up after such days. As cricketers, we strive to perform on days when our team needs us the most. So it gives good contentment to be able to turn up for your side during difficult moments.

However, as professional players, we are always on the go so the time to reflect on your performances and such good days is very less. I felt great after the Melbourne century but the job wasn’t done yet. There was an entire series lying ahead of us so I got back into the groove almost instantly after some initial celebrations.

What would mornings be like during school/training days? Can you share a funny anecdote?

Back then the mornings were completely dedicated to cricket training. I used to get up at around 4.30 and travel by local trains to Azad Maidan and other grounds in the city for matches. Obviously, the people in the trains didn't fancy me coming in with my big kit bag and it felt slightly amusing to me at that point in time. But this had become a part of my daily routine during those days.

What is your favourite thing to do on a free morning?

I like to maintain a diary and write down my thoughts from time to time. It helps me to process my thoughts better and also relaxes my mind a bit. With my daughter along, I try to spend as much time with her as possible during such free days. Time spent with her is golden in a true sense so I make an effort to do that regularly.

What is your preferred way of getting news - phone or newspaper?

I like the old-school way of reading newspapers but it isn't possible much when we are touring. So I keep abreast with whatever is happening through my phone, just like everybody else.

Both the mediums have their own uniqueness, though, so I don't really have a single preferred way of consuming news.

Which famous stranger/s would you like to have breakfast with and why?

With Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. They are two of the greatest sportspersons in the world. It would be great to have a chat with them about their work ethic, commitment and passion towards the game.

Do you have a favourite morning song? Is there anything you like to listen to in the morning? Music, prayer, podcasts?

See, I like good music, but with the daughter along, all I listen to is nursery rhymes and poems these days! Jack and Jill, Humpty Dumpty, Baba Baba Black Sheep, I Am A Little Teapot, among others, are the only music that play in my room these days. Not kidding, I do enjoy listening to them, though.